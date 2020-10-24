Cardi B Shows Up After Offset Is Arrested While On Instagram Live

Offset was arrested while on Instagram Live on Saturday.

The Migos rapper was filming while driving through a Trump rally and caught the interaction with cops.

Offset first refused to exit his vehicle “because you got guns out.”

RELATED: Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter Account Following Fan Backlash To Getting Back Together With Offset

“We got reports you were waving a gun in the window,” one of the police officers responded.

“You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?” the rapper replied. “You told me to put my hands up, I’m not doing that. There’s 25,000 people on my live. You’re going to get sued publicly.”

Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020

The male officer tried to open Offset’s car door while he kept telling them “that’s not legal.”

“Why you grabbing my wrists so f**king hard,” he added as they removed him from his vehicle.

The stream ended there.

Offset’s wife, Cardi B, was also spotted on the scene in a separate car.

RELATED: Cardi B Slams Claims That She’s In ‘Mentally Abusive Relationship’ With Offset: ‘I Need To Have Sex’

It is unclear if Offset was charged.