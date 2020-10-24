Brad Pitt Narrates Joe Biden Campaign Ad

Brad Pitt is putting his support behind Joe Biden by lending his voice to a new campaign ad.

The Oscar-winning actor has narrated a commercial that first aired during the World Series game on Saturday.

“America is a place for everyone – those who chose this county, those who fought for it – some Republicans, some Democrats, and most, somewhere in between,” Pitt says in the commercial.

RELATED: Lizzo Campaigns For Joe Biden & Kamala Harris In Detroit

Pitt continues to say that Americans want an honest, respectful president.

“To work just as hard for the people who voted for him as those who didn’t. To be a president for all Americans,” he adds.

NEW: Brad Pitt narrates a new ad Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is airing during tonight’s World Series. pic.twitter.com/Tgfm1Z2OIe — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) October 24, 2020

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Posts Passionate Message After Voting For Biden And Harris: ‘Too Many People Have Died’

Pitt is not the first celeb to narrate a commercial for Biden. Sam Elliott helped out on another.

Other celebs to support Biden in other commercials include Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani and Samuel L. Jackson.