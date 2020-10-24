Drake Teases First Look At ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy isn’t coming out until the new year, but Drake has already started teasing fans with what they can expect.

Drake posted a one-minute video on social media that starts with a young boy staring into the dark sky as leaves fall. Other scenes include a cityscape and Drake looking deeply into the camera, all while set to instrumental music.

RELATED: Issa Rae Scours Toronto On ‘Drake Watch’ For Canada-Mocking ‘SNL’ Sketch

Drake announced the album over the summer, along with the release of the track “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk.

RELATED: Sophie Brussaux Shares New Photos Of Her and Drake’s Son To Celebrate 3rd Birthday

Certified Lover Boy will be his sixth studio album and acts as a follow up to 2018’s Scorpion.

The album is due out in January 2021, which is just another reason to get this year over with.