Drake Teases First Look At ‘Certified Lover Boy’

By Jamie Samhan.

Drake. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Drake’s Certified Lover Boy isn’t coming out until the new year, but Drake has already started teasing fans with what they can expect.

Drake posted a one-minute video on social media that starts with a young boy staring into the dark sky as leaves fall. Other scenes include a cityscape and Drake looking deeply into the camera, all while set to instrumental music.

Drake announced the album over the summer, along with the release of the track “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk.

Certified Lover Boy will be his sixth studio album and acts as a follow up to 2018’s Scorpion.

The album is due out in January 2021, which is just another reason to get this year over with.

