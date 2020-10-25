Jesse Tyler Ferguson Celebrates Birthday With ‘Modern Family’ Mini-Reunion

Jesse Tyler Ferguson celebrated his 45th birthday with members of his family — both his real one, and his make-believe relatives from “Modern Family”.

On Saturday, Ferguson posted a photo from his birthday bash, surrounded by co-stars Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, all of whom are wearing face masks.

In the photo, Manganiello is sporting a platinum-blonde mohawk (which may or may not be for a film role) while carrying the couple’s chihuahua.

“Celebrating my 45th with some of my favorite people. @itsjuliebowen knit Beckett a hat that I’m going to wear until he can fit into it,” wrote Ferguson in the caption, mentioning son Beckett, who arrived in July and whom he shares with husband Justin Mikita.

Ferguson also gave a shoutout to Vergara, whose gift was “a beautiful gold candle that has a very unique shape,” he wrote, adding the often-naughty eggplant emoji.

“Thank u @jessetyler @justinmikita for our first ‘Modern Fam’ reunion!! ❤️❤️❤️ missing half of the gang!!! But so much fun!!!😷😷,” wrote Vergara in her Instagram post, sharing a similar photo.

Hyland also shared a photo from the reunion on her Instagram, joking that the chihuahua was “the real star of this photograph.”

Bowen likewise shared the pic on her Instagram, writing, “So amazing to see these people again. And, yes, I’ll get a new mask tomorrow…”