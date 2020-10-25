Bette Midler Confirms Original ‘Hocus Pocus’ Cast Will Reunite For Sequel

Earlier this year, Variety reported that a sequel to cult-classic Halloween comedy “Hocus Pocus” had been greenlit for Disney+, with Adam Shankman (“Hairspray”, “Step Up”) attached to direct.

At the time, a source told Variety that Disney’s preference was for a sequel featuring original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy rather than reboot the film with a new cast. “Disney is hopeful that they will become involved in some capacity,” the source said of the original cast potentially reuniting for “Hocus Pocus 2”.

It appears that will be happening, according to some comments Midler made in a recent interview with Fox 5 New York’s “Good Day New York”.

“They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes,” said Midler. “I’m game, I’m totally game.”

In fact, Midler and her co-stars have already reunited, in costume as their “Hocus Pocus” characters, in advance of a special live, one-night-only virtual event, “In Search Of The Sanderson Sisters”, set for Friday, Oct. 30.

In addition to the “Hocus Pocus” stars reuniting in character, the special event — hosted by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark — will also feature special guests Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Debney, Samantha Diaz, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Vinessa Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von Haselberg “and other surprise guests.”

“It was so bizarre to have been these characters 27 years ago,” added Midler of reuniting with Parker and Najimy.

“And to put all that gear on… it was so bizarre because we fell into exactly the same relationship we had and the same style of behaving on screen that we had 27 years ago. As if we had been off for a weekend!”