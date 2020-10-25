Kanye West Prefers George Lucas’ ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Trilogy Over Disney Sequels: ‘We Saw How Darth Vader Was Made!’

Kanye West’s recent interview with “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast has generated plenty of headlines since it went live on Saturday, thanks to his claims that God called him to run for president to his admission he was medicated when he made his infamous 2018 TMZ appearance, when he called slavery a “choice.”

Leave it to “Star Wars” fans to point out an overlooked segment of the three-hour interview that fell under the radar: West’s opinion of the oft-derided trilogy of “Star Wars” prequels directed by franchise creator George Lucas.

RELATED: Kanye West Reveals His ‘Calling’ Is To Be ‘Leader Of The Free World’ In Freewheeling Interview With Joe Rogan

In West’s opinion, that trilogy — 1999’s “The Phantom Menace”, 2002’s “Attack of the Clones” and 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith” — are far superior to the recent trio, which he confirmed by watching the Lucas-directed movies during quarantine.

The most important thing Mr. West said today in his interview with Joe Rogan: pic.twitter.com/DnA1jGLGC0 — Dylan Landis 😤 (@DLandis07) October 24, 2020

“And this is about to make me mad, right here,” West said. “The first time you’ve seen me get mad in an interview. They said George Lucas’ prequels were worse than the corporate-made Disney ‘Star Wars’. Like ‘Revenge Of The Sith’? We saw how Darth Vader was made! Like I watched that 10 times during COVID. ‘Don’t jump Anakin, I’ve got the high ground!’”

West’s rationale is that since Lucas created the characters and the storyline, his vision is naturally superior.

RELATED: Kanye West On Plans To Make A Shoe Out Of Algae And Homes Inspired By ‘Star Wars’

“I’m saying the prequels are better than anything… and I’m sorry Disney/’Star Wars’ design team… no man, this is George. This is his baby. That thing was set in his heart to show us as children to show us the hero’s journey.”