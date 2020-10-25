Comedian Fortune Feimster Marries Jacquelyn Smith In Malibu Beach Wedding

Fortune Feimster has tied the knot with longtime partner Jacquelyn Smith.

The comedian, 40, spoke to People about the nuptials, which took place in Malibu on Friday.

According to the magazine, the “Mindy Project” alum and Smith — also 40 — were married on the patio of of a beachfront home they rented, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, with the couple’s Pomeranian serving as ring-bearer.

“I was excited. We’ve been together for five-and-a-half years. If you don’t know who you’re marrying after five-and-a-half years, then you’re in trouble. So I knew it felt good, it felt right,” Feimster tells People.

According to Feimster, the couple kept the ceremony small and intimate, with pandemic-related safety kept top of mind.

“We only had a couple of good friends there. We all had COVID tests. We purposefully kept it small for the reasons of it being during a pandemic,” Feimster says. “We had started [planning] in early March to start to look because it was never going to be a traditional wedding per se. It was going to be more of a celebration, but we were starting to look at venues and stuff, and then COVID hit. So then we were like, ‘I guess that big thing is not happening.'”

However, the couple had a change of heart when they “asked a couple of our close friends we knew had been taking the quarantine and pandemic seriously. We only gave them a week’s notice. We said, ‘Would you guys be willing to take COVID tests and keep hunkering down leading up to the day?’ And they were like, ‘Absolutely.’ So yeah, so we felt good about that. We felt like everybody was being super responsible.”

Adds Smith: “We just decided because we don’t know when this is going to be over and it’s just too hard to plan anything. We just did something quick and small with our friends.”