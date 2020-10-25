Kumail Nanjiali Admits Feeling ‘Hopeless & Helpless’ As Pandemic Continues To Escalate

Kumail Nanjiani is sharing his feelings, as bleak and blunt as they are at the moment.

In a series of Twitter missives, the “Stuber” star opens up about feeling despondent after eight months in quarantine, an ever-escalating COVID-19 death count in the U.S. and America’s lack of leadership in tackling a crisis that’s been better managed by nearly every other country on the planet.

“We’ve been in quarantine for 8 months because my wife is in a high risk group. We feel let down by our country. But it’s not about us. We’re the lucky ones. Over 226,000 people have died. That’s so many families destroyed. People have lost their homes, their jobs,” he wrote.

RELATED: Kumail Nanjiani Loves The Homemade Bread Craze: ‘It Made Me Cry For 3 Days Straight’

“And this was all preventable. I look at the Covid cases & deaths in other countries & it feels like they’re in another world. Are they dealing with the same disease we are? I guess that’s the difference. They’re dealing with it. We’re not. We politicized every suppression effort,” he continued.

And this was all preventable. I look at the Covid cases & deaths in other countries & it feels like they’re in another world. Are they dealing with the same disease we are? I guess that’s the difference. They’re dealing with it. We’re not. We politicized every suppression effort. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 25, 2020

“Wearing masks is a sign of weakness. Protecting your friends, family, neighbours is a sign of weakness. Getting your heart broken every day by rising cases is a sign of weakness. Worrying that the next text will contain unthinkable news is a sign of weakness,” he wrote. “Sleepless nights because what will happen if the person laying next to you in bed gets sick is a sign of weakness. Science is a sign of weakness. We could have done so much more to prevent all these losses. But it’s not his fault. It’s China’s fault. 8 months& we’re still here.”

Sleepless nights because what will happen if the person laying next to you in bed gets sick is a sign of weakness. Science is a sign of weakness. We could have done so much more to prevent all these losses. But it’s not his fault. It’s China’s fault. 8 months& we’re still here. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 25, 2020

“I feel like I work Fealy [sp] hard to keep all these doors closed in my mind, to try and keep all these scary/sad/devastating thoughts out of my head. Focus on the positive. Donate to worthy causes. People are doing fantastic work out there. Most days it works. But not today,” he continued.

“I guess I have nothing constructive to say. Just be careful out there. I’m afraid we have a couple of bad months ahead of us. And I feel hopeless & helpless today. Actually, pls respond with worthy organizations we can donate to. I’m gonna try & crawl back to optimism now,” Nanjiani concluded.