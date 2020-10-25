Simu Liu Wraps Filming On Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’: ‘It Will Be IMPOSSIBLE For Hollywood To Ignore Us’

History has been made as Marvel Studios wraps filming on “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature an all-Asian cast.

The star of the film, Canada’s own Sinu Liu, took to social media to celebrate the end of production on the groundbreaking film.

“For all of those who hated us because of the colour of our skin, or been made to feel less than because of it; NO MORE,” Liu wrote in a social media post he shared on Saturday.

“This is OUR movie, and it will be IMPOSSIBLE for Hollywood to ignore us after this,” he wrote of what promises to be the most successful movie featuring a predominantly Asian cast since “Crazy Rich Asians”.

Liu, known to Canadian TV viewers for his role in “Kim’s Convenience”, spoke with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante last year about his excitement at being cast as the first Asian superhero in the MCU.

“It really felt like Cinderella. Like a fairy godmother waved a magic wand and all of a sudden – ta da! – and I’m at the ball,” the “Kim’s Convenience” he said. “It’s beyond anything I ever could have imagined or dreamed of.”

Speaking of the film, he added: “I can’t wait, not only for Asian audiences here in Canada and America to watch it, but also Asian audiences in Asia. I think that’ll be such an amazing experience just to witness.”