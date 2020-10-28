Wendy Williams Addresses Concerns Over Recent Appearance: ‘People’ Are ‘Looking To Pick And Poke’

Wendy Williams is addressing recent behaviour on set, which has raised concerns among staff and viewers.

During Friday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” (above), she had issues getting through her “Hot Topics” segment, called Adele “Hodel” and said “mealous” before correcting herself to “jealous.”

Other fans felt that her breathing was laboured. A staff member also had to help focus her.

On Monday, Williams addressed the concerns on her show, telling her audience, “I’m not perfect, but I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us. And I love entertaining you, you know? And it’s not easy. It is not easy, you’re a tough crowd.”

Wendy Williams addressing the recent drug allegations that had her trending this weekend. “You’re a tough crowd, I appreciate you for watching” – #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/EiJbKYLReY — BroTalkLive (@BroTalkLivePod) October 26, 2020

RELATED: Wendy Williams Goes Viral Mispronouncing Coronavirus

“Wendy sounds like she is slurring her words, something is wrong,” someone commented on the YouTube video of Friday’s episode. Another added, “I’m in shock that they would allow this to air.”

“I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect,” Williams said in the subsequent episode of “The Wendy Williams Show”.

“Me saying, ‘I’m not perfect,’ I’ve done that for almost all 30 years of my broadcast career, you know?” she told TV Line separately. “People [are always] looking to pick and poke, and that was before social media. And all of a sudden, social media came up and people, they get together and they want to think what they think.”

William’s former DJ, DJ Boof, spoke out on social media about the episode.

“Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs.. this is going to play out bad. I feel sorry for the workers and victims,” he said.

In 2018, Williams revealed she is battling Graves’ Disease, a condition in which the immune system will attack the thyroid. Earlier this year, she had to take a hiatus when dealing with the symptoms.

ET Canada has reached out to Williams’ rep for comment.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Slams Andy Cohen & Wendy Williams: ‘Leave My Name Alone’

See more reaction to Williams episode below:

Before assuming that #wendywilliams is high or drunk, remember that she has Graves’ disease. It can affect you cognitively. — Jennifer Arroyo (@jennyfromdchuck) October 23, 2020

Who let #WendyWilliams on the air in that condition today? — Cody (@your_cohort) October 23, 2020

Watching The Wendy Williams show live is so awkward…something is definitely off about her. — TB. (@tybarnes_) October 23, 2020