Wendy Williams’ Former DJ Says You ‘Have No Idea What’s Really Going On’ After Fans Worry About Recent Episode

Wendy Williams’ former DJ is speaking out about her behaviour on set, which has caused concern among staff and viewers.

During Friday’s episode of the “Wendy Williams Show” (above), she had issues getting through her “Hot Topics” segment, called Adele “Hodel” and said “mealous” before correcting herself to “jealous.”

Other fans felt that her breathing was laboured.

A staff member also had to help focus her.

“Wendy sounds like she is slurring her words, something is wrong,” someone commented on YouTube. Another added, “I’m in shock that they would allow this to air.”

William’s former DJ, DJ Boof, spoke out on social media about the episode.

“Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs.. this is going to play out bad. I feel sorry for the workers and victims,” he said.

In 2018, Williams revealed she is battling Graves’ Disease, a condition in which the immune system will attack the thyroid. Earlier this year, she had to take a hiatus when dealing with the symptoms.

ET Canada has reached out to Williams’ rep for comment.

See more reaction to Williams episode below:

Before assuming that #wendywilliams is high or drunk, remember that she has Graves’ disease. It can affect you cognitively. — Jennifer Arroyo (@jennyfromdchuck) October 23, 2020

Who let #WendyWilliams on the air in that condition today? — Cody (@your_cohort) October 23, 2020

Watching The Wendy Williams show live is so awkward…something is definitely off about her. — TB. (@tybarnes_) October 23, 2020