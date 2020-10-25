Stevie Nicks Admits The TikTok-Driven Resurgence Of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ Has ‘Blown My Mind’

Stevie Nicks admits her mind has been blown to see a Fleetwood Mac hit she wrote nearly 50 years ago return to the charts thanks to a social media app.

The 72-year-old singer spoke with Tracy Smith of “CBS This Morning” about how Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams” has received a newfound burst of popularity thanks to a video on TikTok that went viral, of Nathan Apodaca riding his skateboard to work while chugging from a bottle of cranberry juice while blasting “Dreams”.

– 16m TikTok views

– 2000% increase in streams of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

– Nathon Apodaca has received $10k+ in donations from fans

– Accidentally created the coolest Ocean Spray advert ever So many parties have benefitted. pic.twitter.com/jgruxuN2Aa — Paris (@ParisaParmar) October 1, 2020

“So four decades after ‘Dreams’ and Rumours came out, they’re both in the top 10 again,” Smith told Nicks.

“I know,” Nicks marvelled. “This TikTok thing has, kind of, blown my mind. And I’m happy about it because it seems to have made so many people happy.”

One thing she’s not happy about is being sidelined from performing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Time is being stolen from all of us,” Nicks said. “Absolutely. Especially if you’re 72 years old.”

“Does that weigh on you?” Smith asked.

“Yeah, it does. When you’re really working, you really stay young. You stay young because you have to,” Nicks replied. “But, when you’re just sitting around in your house, I think that Old Man Time starts to get ahold of you.”

Smith also asked Nicks if she’s had “a great love” in her life.

“Yeah. Three,” she admitted. “But it’s not easy to be Mr. Stevie Nicks. Even if you happen to be Mr. Really Famous Rock Star Guy.”