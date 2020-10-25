Yara Shahidi To Host Reimagined ‘A Different World’ Table Read

Yara Shahidi will host the reimagined table read of “A Different World” for the finale of “Zoom Where It Happens”.

Tessa Thompson, Storm Reid, Kelly McCreary, Oswin Benjamin and Lil Yachty will appear in the table read, directed by Debbie Allen.

The series features different Black artists putting their spin on classic shows to raise awareness of voting rights. Other shows to get the special treatment include “Golden Girls” and “Friends”.

Thompson will play Kim, Reid is taking on Jaleesa and Freddie, McCreary as Jasmine, Allen as Adele, Benjamin will play Dwayne Wayne and Lil Yachty as Ron.

The original cast included Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, Dawnn Lewis, Charnele Brown and Darryl M. Bell.

The finale of “Zoom Where It Happens” on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. pt/ 9 p.m. ET and those wanting to attend must register beforehand.