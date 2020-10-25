Felicity Huffman Has Completed Full Sentence, Including Jail Time, Community Service & Supervised Release

Felicity Huffman has officially paid her debt to society after pleading guilty to charges in the college admissions scandal.

According to People, a rep for the “Desperate Housewives” star, 57, has confirmed she has completed all the requirements of her sentence, including serving her jail time, fulfilling her community service and spending one year of supervised release.

In May 2019, Huffman entered a guilty plea to paying college admissions consultant Rick Singer a $15,000 bribe in order to change the answers on her daughter Sophia’s SAT test in order to boost her grade.

Last October, Huffman served 11 days of her 14-day jail sentence, which also included an additional 250 hours of community service and one year of supervised release.

While Huffman has finally put the whole mess behind her, Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli — who were also charged in 2019 for being involved in the scandal — have yet to begin serving their far-longer sentences.

Loughlin is expected to spend two months behind bars, pay a $150,000 fine and perform 150 hours of community service, while her husband was sentenced to spend five months in jail, pay a $250,000 fine and complete 250 hours of service.