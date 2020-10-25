Sasha Obama Goes Viral For Lip Syncing The ‘Said Sum’ Remix

Sasha Obama became a viral TikTok star after her friend posted videos of them dancing and lip syncing to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix with City Girls.

The clip went viral when a user posted it on Twitter, Rapper JT even responded with the heart-eyes emoji.

“They found Sasha Obama on TikTok through her friend’s page. Those videos will be gone in 60 seconds if they aren’t already,” commented one person. And sure enough, they were right.

They found Sasha Obama on Tik Tok through her friend’s page. Those videos will be gone in 60 seconds if they aren’t already. 😂 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020

Luckily, someone else recorded a highlight of the other TikTok dances.

I thought I was tripping when I saw Sasha Obama in these but it’s definitely her, idk why they deleted them they weren’t that bad pic.twitter.com/lNVtSjwUzX — Auri✨ (@auri1014) October 25, 2020

Sasha, 19, is the youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama and currently is a sophomore at the University of Michigan but it taking classes online due to the pandemic. Her sister Malia, 22, attends Harvard.

Sasha started trending on Twitter as people couldn’t get enough of the former First Daughter.

Sasha Obama: *rappin city girls Michelle obama: *off camera pic.twitter.com/CxBxkIp3ep — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) October 25, 2020

I’m glad I checked to see why Sasha Obama was trending because we’re so protective of her and Malia and I was like pic.twitter.com/nRZDPpqOA2 — win a case (@RHOSuplexCity) October 25, 2020

Me watching that Sasha Obama tiktok on repeat pic.twitter.com/Wvvcq9YeXU — Get her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) October 25, 2020

Sasha Obama is awesome.

PERIOD. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 25, 2020