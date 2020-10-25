Sasha Obama Goes Viral For Lip Syncing The ‘Said Sum’ Remix

By Jamie Samhan.

Photo by Olivier Douliery/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages
Photo by Olivier Douliery/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages

Sasha Obama became a viral TikTok star after her friend posted videos of them dancing and lip syncing to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix with City Girls.

The clip went viral when a user posted it on Twitter, Rapper JT even responded with the heart-eyes emoji.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Blasts Trump’s ‘Racist’ Response To Civil Unrest Over Racial Inequality

“They found Sasha Obama on TikTok through her friend’s page. Those videos will be gone in 60 seconds if they aren’t already,” commented one person. And sure enough, they were right.

RELATED: Barack And Michelle Obama Celebrate 28 Years Of Wedded Bliss With Heartfelt Posts

Luckily, someone else recorded a highlight of the other TikTok dances.

Sasha, 19, is the youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama and currently is a sophomore at the University of Michigan but it taking classes online due to the pandemic. Her sister Malia, 22, attends Harvard.

Sasha started trending on Twitter as people couldn’t get enough of the former First Daughter.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP