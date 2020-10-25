Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Returns To The Top Of The Billboard 200

Taylor Swift’s Folklore has returned to the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

The album jumps from No. 10 to No. 1, making it the eighth nonconsecutive week spent at the top.

The 77,000 equivalent album units earned are mostly due to limited autographed CD’s going for sale on Swift’s website. 57,000 of those units were from album sales.

It also marked total album sales for the surprise album passing the 1 million mark, the first album in 2020 to do so.

Folklore is Swift’s ninth album to reach over 1 million copies sold in the United States. All of her studio albums and The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection passed the mark.

Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon falls to the second spot on the chart and 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II rounds out the top three.