50 Cent Says He ‘Never Liked’ Donald Trump While Retracting Endorsement

50 Cent had shown support for Donald Trump but has since retracted his endorsement.

The rapper had originally posted that he didn’t like Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan, adding in a caption, “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind.”

He has since changed his tune after ex-Chelsea Handler appears to have inspired him.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, shared a clip of Handler speaking to Jimmy Fallon.

“He doesn’t want to pay 62 percent of taxes because he doesn’t want to go from 50 Cent to 20 Cent,” Handler told Fallon. “I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump, and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.”

50 Cent added in a caption, “Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL.”

Handler then responded, asking if this means “we can count on a vote” for Joe Biden.

Honey- does this tweet me we can count on a vote for you for @JoeBiden ?

I’m happy to discuss this with you privately. My phone number is still the same. Your’s isn’t. I’ve tried calling you. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 25, 2020

“I’m happy to discuss this with you privately. My phone number is still the same. Your’s isn’t. I’ve tried calling you,” she wrote.