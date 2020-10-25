Philadelphia Voters Go Viral After Dancing In Line At The Polls

A video of voters in Philadelphia has gone viral.

In the video, the voters pull out their best “Cha Cha Slide” moves while waiting to vote in the 2020 U.S. Presidental Election.

The clip drew attention from a number of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Wanda Sykes.

“I see you #Philly! We know winning this jawn is crucial,” Skyes wrote.

Director Ava DuVernay added, “I love us so much. We rise. Always.”

“This is #JoyToThePolls created by @NelStamp @paolamendoza @sarahsophief and so many other wonderful organizers in an effort to bring celebration and fun to long voting lines. I love this SO MUCH,” said Amber Tamblyn.

Election Defenders started the “Joy To The Polls” as a way to bring fun to those waiting in line to vote. Election Defenders describes themselves as a group that “will be working to provide safe supports for voting (such as PPE and water), and election and voter defense, de-escalating white supremacist intimidation tactics and signaling to a network of groups and lawyers if and where trouble breaks out.”