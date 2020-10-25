Armie Hammer Says ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Will Need ‘Room To Breathe’ Before A Sequel Can Be Discussed

Fans have been anxiously waiting for a “Call Me By Your Name” sequel, but if Armie Hammer has anything to say, it will be a lot longer.

The 2017 film starred Hammer, 34, and Timothée Chalamet, 24, as lovers and shot Chalamet into stardom.

While speaking to Collider, Hammer said the movie “needs room to breathe.”

He continued to say that 10 years down the road is a better timeline to revisit the movie rather than now.

“So many people are emotionally invested in ‘Call Me by Your Name’ that, if we made a second one now, no matter what, you’re just setting yourself up for failure. If you give us time and I can come back in my 40s, and Timothée is 23, then we can make it,” he joked.

Rumours spread in early 2019 that a sequel would be taking place but Hammer shut them down at the time.

“Timmy’s out! I’m not sure why. Timmy said the only way he’d do it is if they paid him $15 million,” Hammer teased while speaking with Vulture.

Hammer currently stars opposite Lily James in “Rebecca” on Netflix.