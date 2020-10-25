Orlando Bloom Give Katy Perry A Birthday Surprise From Borat

Katy Perry’s 35th birthday was made extra special by a message from Borat.

Sacha Baron Cohen got into character to wish “Katy Pepsi” all the best, thanks to Orlando Bloom.

Cohen/Borat didn’t shy away from teasing Perry’s fiancé, making reference to his nude paddleboarding photos.

“I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports. But instead, Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his crumb out. He have a very good one,” he said.

He concluded, “It must be nice to see Orlando Bloom. You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Sends Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom The Sweetest Gift For Their Daughter Daisy

“Omg,” was Perry’s response on Instagram.

RELATED: Orlando Bloom Talks Being A New Dad With Ellen DeGeneres

Perry, Bloom, Josh Gad and Ariana Grande recently came together to support the film.

“Hollywood liberals think they catch me, but these perverts actual committing sex attack on a fake! Great success,” Borat’s Instagram captioned a shot of the celebs all together.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” is on Amazon Prime Video now.