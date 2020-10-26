‘Love Island’ Coming To Canada For French-Language Version Filmed In Quebec

Canadians are about to get in on the “Love Island” fun.

The hit British reality show is set for a localized, French-language version filmed in Quebec on the Grand Canary Island, Variety reported.

On the show, a group of “Islanders” come together for a summer of love and friendships. At intervals every few days, the people on this island must couple up, with those left single risking eviction. The last couple leaves the island with a cash prize.

The Quebecois version of the show will be its 19th iteration following the British original on ITV, a U.S. version, as well as localized editions in Nigeria, Italy, Spain and more.

Variety‘s report noted that an English-language Canadian version likely hasn’t gotten off the ground due to the success of the American version north of the border.