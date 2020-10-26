19-Year-Old TikTok Star Quenlin Blackwell Defends Choice To Live With 41-Year-Old ‘Platonic’ Friend Diplo

Quenlin Blackwell wants everyone to know that living with Diplo is her choice.

On Sunday, the 19-year-old TikTok star took to Twitter to defend her decision to move in as friends with the 41-year-old DJ.

RELATED: Diplo Has Not Been Home This Long In 17 Years

The pair shocked fans earlier in the week with the revelation that Blackwell is living with Diplo, with many voicing their concerns about the 22-year age gap between the two.

“I’m an adult. I’m not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist,” Blackwell wrote in response. “I’ve been living here over a year…I’d rather break both of my legs and before forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke. He’s barley [sic] in LA bc he’s so busy.”

She continued, “Diplo has given me the opportunity and security to create. Diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net. Diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y’all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my LA dad..nothing more.”

RELATED: Diplo Talks His Hectic Career And Why He’s Helping Underground Artists Through His Music Label

Diplo also took to Twitter hours later to clarify the situation for his own followers, explaining he is simply renting one of his properties, and that “there is nothing but a friendship” between himself and Blackwell.

OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us. — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020