Prince Harry Says He Did Not Understand Unconscious Bias Until ‘Living A Day’ In Meghan Markle’s Shoes

Prince Harry is getting candid about his growing understanding of racism.

In a video conversation for the new issue of GQ Hype, as part of the GQ Heroes conference, the Duke of Sussex interviews U.K. Black Lives Matter activist Patrick Hutchinson.

In the conversation, Harry opened up about how his own upbringing hampered his understanding of the racism Black people face.

“Once you realize or you feel a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on you to go out and educate yourself, because ignorance is no longer an excuse,” he said.

“And unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed,” Harry continued. “And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realize it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes.”

“The photo & Hutchinson’s altruistic actions…become a symbol of hope & of racial unity…we all witnessed humanity at it best. As Hutchinson states so succinctly,4 him the course to justice & racial equality is clear & direct: “It’s not black vs white. It’s everyone vs racists” pic.twitter.com/wFIPpUgxx6 — Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) October 26, 2020

Harry also asked Hutchinson about the viral moment during a protest in London, in which he rescued a suspected far-right counter-protester from violence at a London demonstration in June.

“For a man like yourself, as we’ve already discovered, doing something like that was very much instinct. But did you feel relieved? Was there a sense of pride afterwards? Would you have done it over and over again, for anyone, at any time?” he asked.

“Definitely. We were pleased that we’d been able to avert a serious, serious situation,” Hutchinson said. “Yeah, I would do it for anybody and I would do it time and time again. It’s just not something you think about. I know you’ve been in the armed forces and I know you’ve seen some things that lots of us haven’t seen, so for me, I don’t know, it’s just a mentality. It’s something you just have within you. You don’t worry about your own personal self or wellbeing. You just go in and do what you have to do and then afterwards you think, ‘Oh, my gosh. How did I do that?’ But when adrenaline kicks in, there’s no fear.”

Hutchinson also talked about the importance of the protests, admitting, “The fact that we have to be in a situation where we have to protest about something so obvious in life? Yeah, it’s frustrating. It just makes you wonder why people find it so hard to understand what we’re all striving for: the equality side of things. And why they find it hard to understand. I just struggle with that.”

Harry added, “For me, it’s down to a more diverse perspective, otherwise you’re just perpetuating that bias. And I think one of the most dangerous things is people within positions of power, whether it’s politics or whether it’s the media, where if you’re not aware of your own bias and you’re not aware of the culture within your system, then how are we ever going to progress? How are we ever going to get to that point where there is more fairness? Because it’s not a zero-sum game, right? Everyone benefits if the black community gets treated the way they should be treated.”