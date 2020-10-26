Cher Performs Song Dedicated To Joe Biden At ‘Get Out The Vote’ Fundraiser

Cher wants everyone to support Joe Biden in his pursuit of the U.S. presidency.

On Sunday, the iconic singer and actress closed out the big I Will Vote concert fundraiser with a showstopping performance.

Singing a new take on the classic song “Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe” from the 1943 musical “Cabin in the Sky”, Cher replaced lyrics to refer directly to Biden.

“But when Joe’s president, hope is everywhere,” she sang. “Joe will keep us safe, that’s all we need to know.”

The event also featured performances from stars like Jon Bon Jovi, Pink, John Legend, and the Foo Fighters, as well as appearances by Helen Mirren, Billy Porter, and more.

On Sunday, Cher appeared at a rally for Biden and Kamala Harris in Phoenix, performing the classic “Walking in Memphis”.

“The reason I came here tonight, it’s not that I’ll only care about Joe and Kamala — it’s that I really care that everyone in the United States gets to have a fair chance,” she told the crowd, according to AZ Central.