Hilary Duff And Matthew Koma Share Sweet Posts For Daughter Banks’ 2nd Birthday

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s little one is growing up.

Duff and Koma’s baby girl Banks Violet Bair celebrated her second birthday Sunday, with both stars sharing sweet social media posts to honour the occasion.

The actress, who threw Banks a little birthday party, posted a cute montage clip featuring photos of her baby, with the caption including: “My love, my sweet sweet angel girl. Thank you!!! Two amazing years with your smile and your bright eyes (swoon).”

Duff then sent her fans to Koma’s page, where he posted numerous tributes to the little one on his Instagram Story.

Koma posted a photo of their “sweet baby Banks” on the toilet, with the caption including: “It’s the greatest privilege of my life to be your dad and I’m endlessly proud / in awe of the little human you are, and the big human you’re becoming.”

See Koma’s full post below.

Banks’ birthday comes after Hilary revealed she was going to become a mom for the third time. This will be Duff’s second child with Koma.

Credit: Instagram/Matthew Koma

Credit: Instagram/Matthew Koma

Duff is also mother to son Luca Cruz, 8, from her marriage to former NHL star Mike Comrie; Duff and Comrie separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.