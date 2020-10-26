Hilary Duff And Matthew Koma Share Sweet Posts For Daughter Banks’ 2nd Birthday

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s little one is growing up.

Duff and Koma’s baby girl Banks Violet Bair celebrated her second birthday Sunday, with both stars sharing sweet social media posts to honour the occasion.

The actress, who threw Banks a little birthday party, posted a cute montage clip featuring photos of her baby, with the caption including: “My love, my sweet sweet angel girl. Thank you!!! Two amazing years with your smile and your bright eyes (swoon).”

Duff then sent her fans to Koma’s page, where he posted numerous tributes to the little one on his Instagram Story.

Koma posted a photo of their “sweet baby Banks” on the toilet, with the caption including: “It’s the greatest privilege of my life to be your dad and I’m endlessly proud / in awe of the little human you are, and the big human you’re becoming.”

Happy 2nd birthday to you my sweet, sweet baby Banks. It’s the greatest privilege of my life to be your dad and I’m endlessly proud / in awe of the little human you are, and the big human you’re becoming. There truly are no words, pep talks, dad blogs, or what-to-expect podcasts that could’ve prepared me for the amount of joy, fullness & meaning you give me on an hourly basis. I’m learning on the job every day and I’m sorry I don’t always do your hair right, make mac & cheese as good as you deserve, and subject you to car soundtracks way more appropriate for your 20’s than your two’s…but thankfully you have a superhero of a mother who DOES nail the mac & cheese, rages the Trolls soundtrack with you, and dresses you A++…All while being the glue that keeps our family whole. Between us, your big bro who smothers you with more love and cute aggression than I ever thought possible, and your future sibling who you’ll guide through “how to get Sprinkles for breakfast”, we’ll never let you down Banksy boo. Sorry you can’t read this yet. One day you will…and you’ll either cry out of happiness or because this picture of you on a toilet exists forever. Happy birthday bair bair.

Banks’ birthday comes after Hilary revealed she was going to become a mom for the third time. This will be Duff’s second child with Koma.

Credit: Instagram/Matthew Koma
RELATED: Hilary Duff’s Kids Pose On First Magazine Cover With Their Proud Mom

Duff is also mother to son Luca Cruz, 8, from her marriage to former NHL star Mike Comrie; Duff and Comrie separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

