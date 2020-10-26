Prince William And Kate Middleton Are On The Lookout For A Live-In Housekeeper

If your dream is to work for the Palace, now’s your chance.

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a notice for housekeeper on the official Royal Vacancies website.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s post stated in the “about the role” section, “We wish to appoint an experienced person to assist in Royal residences.

“You will support the management of all housekeeping operations and pro-actively deputise for the Senior Housekeeper, being accountable in their absence.”

The notice added, “You will have an organized approach and take pride in what you do. You will be able to manage a varied workload, show initiative, be content to work flexibly, including being able to travel. Maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times is paramount.

“This is an exciting opportunity to join a supportive and positive team. You will be a self-starter who also enjoys working collaboratively.

“You will be keen to take on new challenges as these arise and develop your own knowledge and skills.”

The vacancy closing date is 11:55 p.m. on November 7.

According to the Mirror, the salary for the role starts at £19,140 (C$32,850.69) and has a huge perk: whoever gets the job can live at Kensington Palace, with meals and travel expenses covered.

The successful applicant will join live-in Norland nanny Maria Borrallo, who looks after William and Kate’s three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.