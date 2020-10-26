The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch & Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2020 AMA Nominations

By Corey Atad.

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: CP Images
The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: CP Images

The 2020 American Music Awards nominations are here.

On Monday, Dua Lipa appeared on “Good Morning America” to announce the nominees for this year’s award ceremony, including categories like New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year.

RELATED: Ariana Grande’s New Album Includes Collabs With Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign And The Weeknd

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch both lead the pack, with eight nominations each, including Artist of the Year.

Megan Thee Stallion follows just behind, making her AMA debut with five nominations.

Coming in with a six-way tie for four nominations each were Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, DaBaby, and Doja Cat.

The 2020 AMAs will broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with Dua Lipa set to perform.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Don’t Stop’ Scholarship Program

Check out the full list of nominations below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Doja Cat “Say So”
Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift “cardigan”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Harry Styles “Fine Line”
Taylor Swift “folklore”
The Weeknd “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone “Circles”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
Blake Shelton “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Baby “My Turn”
Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”
Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch “The Box”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Doja Cat “Hot Pink”
Summer Walker “Over It”
The Weeknd “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Summer Walker “Playing Games”
The Weeknd “Heartless”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN
Anuel AA ”Emmanuel”
Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”
Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN
Bad Bunny “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP