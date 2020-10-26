Kelly Clarkson Nails Cover Of Aerosmith’s ‘Cryin”

Kelly Clarkson performed a rockin’ cover of “Cryin'” by Aerosmith for her latest “Kellyoke” segment.

The singer showed off her killer vocals, belting out the rock band’s well-known lyrics during the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Clarkson donned a floral dress for the performance and was joined by her band on stage.

The singer’s latest “Kellyoke” comes after she belted out Harry Styles’ summer smash hit “Watermelon Sugar” last week.

She has so far sung such hits as Norah Jones’ “Don’t Know Why”, Coldplay’s “The Scientist”, and Shania Twain’s “No One Needs To Know”.

Clarkson also recently put her own spin on Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn”.