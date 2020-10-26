Hugh Grant Says He’d Love To Do A ‘Notting Hill’ Sequel To Prove That Happy Endings In Rom-Coms Are A ‘Terrible Lie’

Hugh Grant is revealing his thoughts on romantic comedies.

Grant, who has starred in “Notting Hill”, “Love Actually”, and “Bridget Jones’s Diary”, insisted he’d love to take part in a film proving it’s not always a happy ending.

While promoting his new thriller miniseries “The Undoing” with HBO, the actor shared: “I would like to do a sequel to one of my own romantic comedies that shows what happened after those films ended. Really, to prove the terrible lie that they all were, that it was a happy ending.”

Would you like to star in a romantic comedy again? pic.twitter.com/RvKuCzy8RG — HBO (@HBO) October 26, 2020

Grant added of his role in 1999’s “Notting Hill”, which saw him play William Thacker alongside Julia Roberts’ Anna Scott, “I’d like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that’s ensued with really expensive lawyers, children involved in [a] tug of love, floods of tears. Psychologically scarred forever.

“I’d love to do that film,” the British star continued, laughing.

Grant’s latest interview comes after he credited his five children for saving him from being a “scary old golf-addicted bachelor.”

While talking to the Daily Mail‘s Weekend magazine, Grant admitted he has never been “Mr. Nice Guy.”

The actor has two children with Tinglan Hong: Tabitha, 8, and Felix, 7. He also shares three more children with wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein: John, 8, and two children whose names are unknown, a daughter born in December 2015 and another child born March 2018.