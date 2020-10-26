‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Season 4 Premiere Date, Teaser Revealed

The fourth and final season of Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is almost here.

The upcoming season is set to drop on December 31, with a teaser being unveiled showing fans what’s in store this New Year’s Eve.

The clip shows Sabrina Spellman return to battle demons and witches, with season 4 consisting of eight hour-long episodes which will see the Eldritch Terrors descend upon Greendale.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted:

The teaser comes after it was confirmed Netflix was cancelling the show after season 4.

Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement to TVLine: “Working on ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ has been an incredible honour from Day 1. The cast, beginning with Kiernan [Shipka] as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.”

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see part four.”