Sam Smith Says Mother Helped Them Steal A Souvenir From Abbey Road Studios

Sam Smith’s mother once stole a mug from the Beatles’ iconic studio.
On Monday, the singer appeared on the Australian show “The Project” and talked about the time their mom lifted a branded mug from Abbey Road Studios during a tour when they were 15.
“I will be honest, I didn’t take it, my mum took it. Seriously, my mum put it in the handbag. I didn’t have a handbag. It was a mug, an Abbey Road mug,” they said, according to the Daily Mail.
Smith added, “Abbey Road is such a sanctuary of music” and they “wanted a piece of that sanctuary at home!”
Earlier this month, Smith shared a photo of the mug on Instagram, and in September they announced a one-off show at Abbey Road on Oct. 30 to celebrate the release of their new album Love Goes.
Hello everyone!! I am so so excited to announce a one off show at the iconic @abbeyroadstudios on October 30th to celebrate my new album Love Goes ❤️ in partnership with @AmericanExpress. I'll be joined by my incredible band for a full show with both new and old songs, and it's the only time you'll be able to see me perform live this year. If you'd like to join me, just pre-order Love Goes from my D2C store by 6pm on Monday 5th to access early bird tickets to the livestream from £4. We are working so hard to make sure this show is truly special, and I cannot wait to sing for you all xx Link in bio 🤍