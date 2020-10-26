Gal Gadot Joins Robin Wright In Campaign To End Teenage Marriage Across The World

Gal Gadot is speaking up against teenage marriage.

The actress, 35, joined her “Wonder Woman” co-star, Robin Wright, in the Instagram campaign, #VowForGirls, raising awareness of the millions of teenage girls who are being forced into marriage.

“Thank you @robingwright for nominating me and shedding light on this important cause and this organization @vowforgirls,” she captioned a selfie. “It’s 2020 and millions of young girls are still being forced into teenage marriages across the world – this needs to stop! Girls in this era must have the right to choose who and when they marry, they must have the freedom to choose their own path.”

She added, “With all the love and support, I #vowforgirls.”

Wright shared a similar post, “#VowForGirls 🤚👩🏼‍🤝‍👩🏾👭🏼👩🏾‍🤝‍👩🏿 We vow to help end the 12 million child marriages that happen every year. I nominate @chelseahandler @jenniferaniston @gal_gadot For every post @crateandbarrel @sundancenow will donate $1 (up to $85k) to @vowforgirls to stand up for girls’ rights!”

Wright also tagged Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler to take part in the effort.

Kendall Jenner and model Lexi Wood joined the campaign last year, which featured the slogan, “I Don’t.”