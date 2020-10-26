Tom Holland Announces ‘It’s Time For ‘Spider-Man 3′!’ As Production Is Set To Begin

Atlanta is welcoming back Tom Holland.

The actor posted a video to his Instagram Story on Monday revealing that he’d arrived back in Atlanta for the start of production on the third movie in his “Spider-Man” series.

“Okay, so, we just landed in Atlanta, and uhhh…” he teased, excitedly. “It’s time for ‘Spider-Man 3’. Let’s go!”

The hotly anticipated sequel has stoked fan speculation with the casting of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the film, along with J.K. Simmons, reprising his role as J. Jonah Jameson from the Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” movies, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from the Andrew Garfield series.

Maguire and Garfield are also been rumoured to appear.

The casting suggests the new film might open the door to a Marvel multiverse, consolidating the past and present “Spider-Man” films into one interconnected continuity.

The new “Spider-Man” is set to hit theatres Dec. 17, 2021.