Cardi B And Offset Clap Back At ‘Internet Trolls’ Criticizing Rappers For Buying Birkin Bags

Cardi B and Offset are going to buy expensive products if they choose.

The couple weighed in on a debate that got started during an Instagram Live conversation between Saweetie and Quavo over hip-hop stars buying Birkin bags and other luxury items.

On Sunday, Offset shared a photo with Cardi on Instagram featuring a collection of purses from Birkin.

“Stop letting people on the Internet tell ya’ll who can get a Birkin at the store, and how many Birkin’s you can get,” he wrote in the caption. “Black people having access to luxury shouldn’t be a debate…by the way hip hop starts the trends!”

On her Instagram Story, Cardi B addressed the controversy as well.

“I seen this tweet that had me and it had other female rappers on it and they were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermès store,” she said. “They were also talking about and also saying how we depreciate the value of the Hermès Birkin bag and I found that really interesting.”

She continued, “Why is it that y’all are asking female rappers if they could get a bag from the Hermès store? Y’all don’t do this to these white celebrities. So why is it that y’all gotta be asking us? What the f**k? It just makes you wanna brag. … But no. I’m not even gonna take it there. Another thing is that they are saying that we depreciate the value. Actually, we add value. Because in hip-hop, when we mention brands in hip-hop, their s**t goes up.”