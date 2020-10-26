Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Celebrates His Mom Ata’s 72nd Birthday On Instagram

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is celebrating his mom, Ata, in a big way.

The actor shared a sweet post honouring her 72nd birthday on Monday, but his daughters Jasmine (“Jazzy”), 4, and Tiana, 2, might have stolen the show.

“Happy Birthday @atajohnson aka Mama Rock 🎉❤️👏🏾,” he captioned a video of himself and young daughter Jazzy bringing his sweet mother a two birthday cakes. “Beautiful birthday weekend as we all celebrated my mom’s big day.”

“We go down this unpredictable road of life and we never know what’s around the corner – so we do our best to treat every day for what it is – a true blessing,” he continued. “And no one epitomizes that philosophy more than my mom. She’s a survivor so every single day, she lives life to the fullest and is a shining beacon of love, joy and kindness.”

But it was Jazzy’s excitement to blow out all the candles that has us, and The Rock, melting.

“My favourite part of this video is my 😈 child Jazzy blowing out all the candles,” he added in the caption. “Happy Birthday, Mom! We love you!!”

Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian share the two little ones. He is also dad to daughter Simone, 19, who he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.