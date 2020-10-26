Harry Styles Sends Fans Wild With New Music Video For ‘Golden’ Single

Harry Styles just dropped his new music video for his single “Golden”.

Directed by Ben and Gabe Turner, the video was shot against the backdrop of the Amalfi Coast and features a shirtless Styles, which unsurprisingly sent fans into a frenzy online.

The video nabbed almost half a million views in under an hour after it was unveiled Monday.

Credit: Sony Music

“Golden” is the follow-up single to “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You”.

The tracks are all featured on Styles’ Platinum certified album Fine Line, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon release and was recently named one of the top 500 albums of all time by Rolling Stone.

Styles said of the track in an interview with the Associated Press, “It’s one of the first songs when I was making the album and it’s always been a source of joy for me.”

“And I wanted to make a video that encapsulated that. I’d like to think it will maybe cheer a couple of people up. Cheered me up,” he added, according to Capital FM.

See some of the reaction to the “Golden” music video below.

@Harry_Styles has been running for the past 5 years to prepare himself for the GOLDEN marathon

That’s it, that’s the theory#Golden pic.twitter.com/6N7lEXzLXq — kevin.from.princess.park (@kevinfromprinc1) October 26, 2020

Harry's smile and the nail polish. That's the tweet. I am in love. #Golden pic.twitter.com/jY6nePMrmv — Allen loves #golden 💛✨☀ (@28LOUISGOLDEN) October 26, 2020

Harry Styles just blessed my life with only a video of 3:29. #Golden is life — I stan too many people ✨ (@bring_it_backk) October 26, 2020

The Golden mv is finally here. Can't believe a three and a half minute video of Harry Styles running reminded me that life is beautiful. But also yes I can. #Golden pic.twitter.com/JWqbCfMiUJ — ᴠɪᴄᴛᴏʀɪᴀ ☀️ (@KEANUS_RlVER) October 26, 2020

James Corden, who had Styles get a “Late Late Show” tattoo after he lost a bet alongside the One Direction guys during a game on the show, also posted: