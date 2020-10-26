Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Baby’s Name And Talks Getting Into ‘The Witches’ Costume While Pregnant

Anne Hathaway is a very proud mother.

On Monday, the Oscar-winning actress appeared on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and talked about being pregnant with her second child while shooting her new movie “The Witches”.

“Now I have a beautiful almost-11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I made ‘The Witches’, so technically he’s all over that performance,” she laughed.

Hathaway also talked about how her 4-year-old son Jonathan has been coping with having a new brother under quarantine.

“No coping, just love. Now Jack’s big enough to wrestle with, and that’s brought a new element to their relationship that’s really cute,” she said, confirming her baby’s name for the first time publicly.

Hathaway also shared that being pregnant during shooting affected how she was costumed for “The Witches” by designer Joanna Johnston, who the actress called a “legend.”

“She goes, ‘I really want you to have a really tight waist.’ And I had just found out that I was pregnant and I was like, ‘Mmm, no. No, I don’t think so. No,'” Hathaway said. “And she was like, ‘Well, why?’ And I was like, ‘Eh, you know, I just know myself.’ I’m scrambling for a reason.”

She continued, “And I’m like, ‘I just know myself and I know that I won’t be as free. I won’t be as free if I’m constrained around my middle, so we just better make everything very loose.'”