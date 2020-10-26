Pregnant Sadie Robertson Hospitalized Following COVID-19 Diagnosis: ‘Wow These Symptoms Are Wild’

Sadie Robertson is getting real about her experience with COVID-19.

The “Duck Dynasty” star, 23, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff, took to Instagram on Monday to reveal she was hospitalized following her coronavirus diagnosis.

“Life update: I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got COVID-19 and ended up getting very sick,” she captioned a selfie from her hospital bed. “I know everyone experiences COVID differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one!”

But thankfully, she and baby are now “doing great and healthy.”

“I am now healing as well. I’m no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and I have just about fully recovered,” Robertson continued. “I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways. I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moments of this sickness. I’m thankful I serve a saviour who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely. My heart and my family’s heart goes out to everyone suffering with COVID.”

And according to Robertson, her mother, Korie Robertson, and sister, Bella Robertson, have also tested positive for the virus.

The diagnosis comes just weeks after she and Huff shared their pregnancy news.

“SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!” she wrote. “Baby we already adore you.”

Robertson and Huff have been married since 2019.