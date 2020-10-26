Martha Stewart And Chelsea Handler Talk Viral Selfies As They Make Bourbon Apple Cider In ‘Martha Knows Best’

Martha Stewart returns to HGTV for a second season of her show “Martha Knows Best”.

The celebrity lifestyle expert is sharing her gourmet bourbon apple cider recipe with comedian Chelsea Handler in the premiere episode.

“Have you ever had a joint before dinner?” the comedian asks before they begin.

“The last joint I had was, I think, in 1972,” Stewart responds with a laugh.

The two go through easy-to-follow steps to create the drink as they chat from various topics including Stewart’s viral selfie.

“Thank you for posting your photo, your rendition, of my selfie in your pool. We became very famous because of that,” Stewart says of Handler’s spoof of her selfie.

“A lot of people thought that you looked better than I did,” Handler teases. “I mean I even looked at the picture and I go, ‘I gotta admit it, Martha looks a little bit hotter than I do at this point.'”

Stewart gives some sage advice instead of comparing the two, adding, “You can get hotter as you age, you know. Never stop being hot, that’s important.”

The show will also feature other celebrity guests such as Kate Hudson who teaches Stewart how to make her dirty martinis.

The eight-episode season is back for the fall season where the expert will teach viewers how to carve jack-o-lanterns, how to make homemade cider, and a variety of other projects that viewers can do right at home.

The second season of “Martha Knows Best” premieres on HGTV Oct. 28, with new episodes every Wednesday.