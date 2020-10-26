Whoopi Goldberg Giggles While Asking Kamala Harris About #FlyGate On ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg got to interview U.S. Senator Kamala Harris on Monday and just couldn’t resist asking her about #FlyGate.

The U.S. Vice Presidential Democratic nominee joined the Oscar-winner and her “The View” co-hosts on Monday’s edition of the morning talk show and just had to ask if Harris saw the fly on Mike Pence’s head during this month’s VP debate.

The fly was one of the main takeaways following the debate, with #FlyGate trending on Twitter.

“I have to ask you this question, Kamala, and it’s as silly as it gets, but it’s my favourite,” Goldberg said, while letting out a little giggle. “So you’re sitting and you’re having this debate and you look over and you see the fly circling. Do you first think to yourself, ‘uh oh, I see it — do I tell him, or do I finish making my point?’ Did you see the fly first or did you discover it later? That’s my question.”

But unfortunately, Harris expertly avoided the question.

“Oh Whoopi,” she said. “Let me just say that I think we should get beyond the fly and kind of just, you know, fly away from the subject and move on. But I appreciate the question, thank you.”

“I know when I saw it, I thought, ‘Okay, would I tell him? Maybe I’ll wait a little while,’ cause I’m terrible that way,” Goldberg added. “Thank you for coming today. We have our fingers crossed for you and for Joe.”