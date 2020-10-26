Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Baby Bump With Pregnancy Announcement On Digital Cover Of Vogue

Emily Ratajkowski is going to be a mom.

In a surprise announcement, the model-turned-actress, 29, revealed that she and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are expecting their first child.

On the digital cover of Vogue magazine, the model wore a bronze silk and lace negligee, while cradling her burgeoning baby bump.

With all the questions about the little one’s gender, Ratajkowski revealed she wants to wait until the baby is born to find out the sex of the baby.

In an emotional essay for the mag, Ratajkowski opened up about her pregnancy, writing, “When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always, ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”

She adds, “Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled.”

Adding, “I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible. But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be. As my body changes in bizarre and unfamiliar ways, it’s comforting to obtain any information that might make what’s coming feel more real.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard wed in 2018. This is the first child for both.