Zac Efron’s Friend Reveals New Details About Actor’s Relationship With Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron’s pal is spilling the beans on the “Baywatch” star’s new relationship.

Efron has been dating Australia-native Vanessa Valladares since June.

Speaking about Valladares, Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands said, “She’s lovely. [He] couldn’t get a lovelier, more sweet girl.”

Sandilands opened up about Efron’s romance during a recent episode of his show, “Kyle and Jackie O”.

Discussing Efron’s life in Byron Bay, the presenter continued: “He absolutely loves Australia. Well, he’s in love with this girl Vanessa. They’re lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together. They’re just really sweet, and they’re lovely.”

Sandilands also gave listeners some inside info on the surprise party that Valladares threw for the actor on his 33rd birthday: “I’m not going to go through every single person [at the party],” he said, “but there was rock stars, movie stars, television stars—a very cool Byron sort of crowd. She knew everything. She put the whole thing together. She’s a sweetheart.”

Sandilands described the birthday party as “lovely”, “really nice” and “totally chill.”

Efron was first spotted with Valladares at a beachside restaurant in September. The two first met in June while she worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

Valladares has also worked as a model for a number of Australian brands.