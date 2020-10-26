Nicole Kidman Sings ‘The Undoing’ Theme Song ‘Dream A Little Dream Of Me’

Nicole Kidman is brushing off her singing chops for her latest role.

In HBO’s new drama series, “The Undoing”, the actress, 53, lends her voice to the eerie opening credits, singing “Dream A Little Dream Of Me” as the thriller’s theme song.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Says She And Keith Urban Have ‘Watched Friends Go To Hell And Back’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

“Dream A Little Dream Of Me” was first recorded by Ozzie Nelson, but became popularized by The Mamas & The Papas in 1968.

Fans took notice of the vocals as the network aired the premiere episode of “The Undoing” on Sunday night, which stars Kidman alongside Hugh Grant as a married couple.

RELATED: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington And James Corden Lead A Star-Filled Cast In Netflix’s ‘The Prom’ Trailer

The actress first showed off her singing chops in 2001’s “Moulin Rouge” and again in 2009’s “Nine”. Next, Kidman will lend her voice to Ryan Murphy’s movie adaptation of the Broadway smash hit “The Prom”.

“The Undoing” is based on the Jean Hanff Korelitz novel You Should Have Known, starring Edgar Ramirez, Donald Sutherland and Lily Rabe.