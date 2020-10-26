Kate Beckinsale Defends Her Body Over Unwarranted Comments

Kate Beckinsale is defending her body after unwarranted comments were left on her Instagram post.

Over the weekend, the “Underworld” actress posted a video of her relaxing in bed.

“You’re dreadfully thin,” wrote one person, who was wearing dark swim goggles in his picture.

“You’re wearing speedo goggles — it might be hard for you to be entirely confident about what you’re seeing — much less comment about it,” Beckinsale clapped back.

Beckinsale has previously opened up about the “rough” unrealistic beauty standards the entertainment industry has while on “Chelsea” in 2017.

“Now you’re supposed to have kind of a ridiculous a** and ridiculous boobs and a tiny waist and everything else. And meanwhile, a lot of political s**t is happening,” Beckinsale said.