Emanuel Pays Touching Tribute To Black Women In New Music Video

R&B singer-songwriter Emanuel honours Black women in his new music video.

The vid for “Black Woman” opens with words from the 1971 conversation between poet Nikki Giovanni and James Baldwin: “I get least of you. I get the very minimum. And I’m saying, you know, fake it with me. Is that too much for the Black woman to ask of the Black man?”

The video shows vignettes of different women across different ages, classes, and identities in a tribute.

“‘Black Woman’ is about reconciliation and also celebration-celebrating how strong our women are and how they hold us up,” says the artist. “People might think this song was written as a response to the moment right now but it’s saying the exact same thing it was saying when it was written a year ago – ‘I see you, I recognize you, I appreciate you and I love you.'”

The artist also released a “Black Woman” portrait series, alongside the single which puts five prominent Black Toronto women in the spotlight. They come from various artistic and advocacy communities.

The I AM BLACK WOMXN portraits are displayed prominently over Toronto’s Yonge & Dundas Square on a billboard to mark the first week of the song’s release.

“Within the mainstream, Black women have been looked over, discredited and unheard. I wanted to shine a light on some intelligent, beautiful, deserving, talented and incredible women that you may or may not have heard of, from several walks of life,” Emmanuel says of the project.

He continues, “Hopefully this will inspire you to dive deeper and become part of a movement that embraces and encourages Black women of all shades and ethnicities, from all over the world. We see you. We hear you. We love you.”