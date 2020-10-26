Chloë Sevigny Posed Totally Nude For Playgirl While 9 Months Pregnant

Chloë Sevigny stripped off for an intimate cover shoot with Playgirl magazine just weeks before giving birth to her first child.

The actress bared all for a beautiful photo spread, which was shot right before she welcomed her son Vanja back in May.

The “American Psycho” star and her baby bump are now gracing the cover of Playgirl magazine’s relaunched print edition.

In the cover interview, which took place after she gave birth, Sevigny talks about her journey of becoming a mom and her plans to balance her career with motherhood.

She said, “It was just something that was supposed to happen, and in my early 40s, when it hadn’t, I was like, ‘I have to sort of actively try and make this happen’ … and then I struggled for a while.”

Revealing how she became pregnant, Sevigny detailed, “We had a night out dancing and drinking and went home … and then it just happened, and it stuck, which I had had trouble with in the past. And I was like, ‘Wow, this one — he/she — wants to be here.'”