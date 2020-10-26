Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolfgang Shuts Down ‘Sh**ty Lie’ That He Will Replace His Father In Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang Van Halen is shutting down cruel rumours about his late father.

The legendary musician died on Oct. 6 at 65-years-old, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The Internet started speculating that Wolfgang could be replacing his father as lead guitarist in the band Van Halen, but he quickly set the record straight.

Fans began to question who would replace the legendary rocker and a Wolfgang fan page suggested “there is a good strong possibility” that Wolfgang, who plays bass for the band, would take his father’s place.

“This is just a sh**ty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this,” Wolfgang responded on Twitter. “Anyone peddling this sh*t is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family.”

Wolfgang’s mother is Eddie’s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss,” Wolfgang wrote at the time of Eddie’s death.

Over the past few weeks, he has shared numerous dedications and personal photos of his dad.