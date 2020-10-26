Emma Stone To Join ‘Superbad’ Reunion And Watch Party

The cast of “Superbad” is getting back together for a watch party in support of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen first announced the reunion on Twitter.

Wanna watch Superbad with me, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader and MORE?? Well, you’re in luck! https://t.co/VVOzvkUgS9 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 23, 2020

While not originally set to take part, Hill later confirmed that Emma Stone would also be joining Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Martha MacIssac, Evan Goldberg, Greg Mottola and Judd Apatow for the fun.

The #SuperbadWatchParty & cast reunion is tomorrow, and I’m so excited to announce that Emma Stone is joining us! You should too – https://t.co/FbdpkYEGdi — Jonah Hill (@JonahHill) October 26, 2020

Fans can join the Oct. 27 event by making a donation of any denomination.

Other cast reunions have taken place in support of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, including the “Happy Days” reunion over the weekend which raised over $200,000 for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The “Superbad” reunion takes place Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. ET.