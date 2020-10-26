Cheryl Burke Suffers Head Injury During ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Rehearsal

Cheryl Burke is recovering from a scary incident that happened over the weekend during rehearsals for “Dancing With the Stars”.

While practicing for the dance competition show’s Villains Night with her celebrity partner, AJ McLean, the 36-year-old pro dancer fell and hit her head on the floor. A medic was called and examined Cheryl on the scene, advising her to take the rest of the day off, according to People, who was first to report the news.

“@cherylburke sustained a head injury yesterday during rehearsals,” “DWTS” wrote in a post shared to Instagram on Monday. “We’re sending her well wishes for a speedy recovery before tonight’s #VillainsNight! ❤️ #DWTS.”

In a video clip shared by “DWTS”, Cheryl can be seen losing her footing. The incident caused her to fall backwards, with her head hitting the studio floor.

“Cheryl and I were practicing during stage rehearsal and it did not go well,” AJ explains in the clip. “It happened so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor.”

No word yet on whether Cheryl will be able to dance during Monday’s show. ET has reached out to Cheryl’s rep and ABC for comment.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, hear more from AJ and Cheryl in the video below.

