Kylie Jenner Drops Fierce Video Revealing New Leopard Cosmetics Collection

Kylie Jenner let her wild side come out to play in order to announce the arrival of her brand new Kylie Cosmetics Leopard Collection on Monday.

The beauty mogul covered herself with animal print in a sexy promo video showcasing looks from the makeup line.

“MY NEW COLLECTION LAUNCHES TODAY AT 3PM PST!!!!!!’ wrote the excited “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, while sharing the video to her Instagram account.

The Leopard Collection includes a range of bronze and neutral hued face, eye and lip products.

The new release follows a recent announcement that Kylie Cosmetics would be giving back to the Black community.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the company wrote, “As a beauty brand built around community, we always have, and always will, stand for inclusivity, and have set out to empower our customers, followers and team members.”

“Our team has signed petitions, texted, sent emails, made calls, and come together in solidarity over this last week, but these are not one time actions and this is not a momentary commitment,” the post continued.

The company then promised to “educate ourselves and our followers” before announcing that they will be donating to the Youth Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, the NAACP and Equal Justice Initiative.

The amount donated was unspecified.